2 Maoists killed in encounter

Ranchi: Security forces neutralized 2 Maoists in an encounter. The encounter took place in a forest located under Koyalibeda police station limits in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation. Maoists fired on the security forces and they retaliated. After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of 2 Maoists along with an Insas rifle, one 12 bore rifle and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

The Maoists are yet to be identified. A search operation is still underway in the nearby areas.

Three constituencies in Kanker district are among the 20 assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh to be held on November 7.