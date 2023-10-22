Akasha Air Flight’s emergency landing following Passenger’s bomb threat

A flight operated by Akasa Air en route to Delhi with 185 passengers onboard was compelled to perform an emergency landing at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Saturday, October 21, due to an alarming declaration from a passenger. The incident unfolded at 12:42 am when a passenger asserted, “I have a bomb in my bag.” In response, airport officials promptly summoned a team specializing in Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) to examine the passenger’s bag within the aircraft. However, their inspection yielded no evidence of any explosive device. Consequently, the airport’s security personnel apprehended the passenger.

Regarding this event, a police official disclosed, “The CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control about the incident at around 2.30 am, after which the luggage of the passenger on that flight underwent a thorough search. The BDDS team, along with police officers, participated in the inspection. Yet, during the investigation, no suspicious objects were found.” Additionally, the official mentioned that one of the passenger’s relatives was also traveling with him on the same flight. This individual informed the authorities that the man had taken medication for chest pain, which may have caused him to speak incoherently. Following a comprehensive investigation, the flight finally resumed its journey to Delhi, departing from Mumbai airport at around 6 a.m.