Bobby Charlton, Iconic England and Manchester United Legend, Passes Away at 86.

Renowned England World Cup champion and Manchester United icon, Bobby Charlton, has passed away at the age of 86, as announced by his family in a heartfelt statement on Saturday.

In the statement, the Charlton family expressed their deep sorrow, saying, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

Charlton’s remarkable career included pivotal roles in England’s historic 1966 World Cup victory and Manchester United’s groundbreaking achievement in winning the European Cup in 1968, a decade after the tragic Munich air disaster. This catastrophe, which took the lives of eight of Charlton’s teammates, was a defining moment in the club’s history.

The club also paid tribute to the legend, stating, “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.”