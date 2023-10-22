Cyclone Tej: Gulf country announces school closure

Muscat: Ministry of Education in Oman has announced a holidays for all public and private schools until Tuesday, October 24. The decision was taken due to extreme weather conditions. Schools in the Dhofar region would remain closed on Sunday, October 22 and Monday, October 23.

‘In reference to Alert No. (2) issued by the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards, and to the Ministry’s Central Committee for Emergency Situations Management’s follow-up of weather developments with the relevant authorities, it was decided, out of the Ministry’s concern for the safety of its students, to suspend studies on Sunday and Monday, corresponding to the 22nd and 23rd of October 2023 in all public and private schools of the General Directorate of Education in Dhofar Governorate, provided that studies will resume on Tuesday, October 24, 2023,’ said Education Ministry in a statement.

Earlier, weather authorities in Oman said that Cyclone Tej formed over the Arabian Sea, is expected to transform into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) before noon on Sunday. Cyclone Tej is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) in the early hours of October 25. It was likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours.