Denmark Open: Marin Defeats Sindhu in Heated Semifinal Clash

In a highly contentious semifinal at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, Indian shuttler P V Sindhu faced off against her long-standing rival, Carolina Marin of Spain. The match, characterized by a series of verbal exchanges, culminated in a dramatic three-game showdown that lasted for an intense one hour and 13 minutes. Marin emerged victorious with a score of 18-21, 21-19, 7-21, marking her fifth consecutive victory over Sindhu.

This rivalry between Sindhu, currently ranked 12th in the world, and Marin, ranked sixth, dates back to their epic clash at the 2016 Rio Olympics final and the 2018 World Championships summit showdown. While the two had previously spoken of camaraderie, there was no sign of it on the court this time.

The match saw both players receive warnings from the umpire, with verbal confrontations leading to yellow cards in the decisive game. Despite the initial admonitions to tone down their celebrations, Marin and Sindhu continued to engage in heated exchanges. Sindhu was warned for taking too long to receive serves, while Marin was cautioned for loud celebrations.

During the decider, Sindhu exclaimed, “you allowed her to shout, so you ask her, and then I will be ready,” which added to the tensions. A dispute over retrieving the shuttle resulted in another verbal altercation, prompting the chair umpire to issue yellow cards to both players. Marin was also instructed not to retrieve the shuttle from Sindhu’s side.

In the first game, the two players were closely matched, with the score tied at 18-18 after moments of brilliance and occasional errors. Marin clinched the game with a powerful body smash, securing a 21-18 victory.

Sindhu showcased a solid performance in the second game, leading 10-3 as she displayed better control at the net. However, Marin made a comeback after the interval, with the rallies becoming shorter and faster. Despite a late surge by Sindhu, Marin managed to save three game points before Sindhu closed the game with a smash, forcing a decider.

In the final game, Marin took the initiative, racing to a 14-3 lead. The verbal tension reached its peak, resulting in both players receiving yellow cards. Ultimately, Marin secured a decisive victory with 13 match points, ending Sindhu’s bid at the Denmark Open.

Sindhu had reached the semifinals at the Arctic Open Super 500 in Finland the previous week, showing her consistent presence at the top level of international badminton.