During training session, aircraft crashes in Pune, Maharashtra

On Sunday, an aircraft crashed during a training exercise close to the Gojubavi hamlet in the Pune district, according to a representative of the Pune rural office. Officials have not yet released the accident’s specifics because more information is expected.

Another training plane with two persons on board crashed on Thursday in a similar occurrence in the Pune district. The aircraft, which was taking part in a training exercise being conducted by Flight Training Academy, crashed close to Katfal hamlet in the western Maharashtra district’s Baramati taluka.

Both passengers on board the aircraft were taken to a hospital after suffering injuries.