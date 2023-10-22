Gulf country issues guidelines for vehicle colour changes

Kuwait City: Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has announced guidelines for residents wishing to change the colour of their vehicles. The new guidelines were issued to align with international standards and ensure proper documentation.

Individuals looking to modify their car’s colour must follow a three-step process:

1.?Initial Approval: Firstly, individuals are required to visit the International Standards Section of the Technical Inspection Department. At this stage, they can secure an initial nod for the desired colour change. An essential part of this step involves signing a pledge, confirming one’s commitment to the chosen colour.

Also Read: Cyclone Tej: Gulf country announces school closure

2.?Colour Change Process: After getting approval, vehicle owners can then approach authorised workshops proficient in the colour change process. This measure guarantees that the colour alteration is executed professionally, in alignment with stipulated standards.

3.?Final Approval: Post colour modification, a final inspection will be done at the International Standards Section of the Technical Inspection Department. Here, the new vehicle colour will be verified, leading to the issuance of an updated car registration.

Workshops and garages are advised against altering vehicle colours without the Traffic Department’s preceding approval. Non-compliance can result in fines of up to 500 KD.