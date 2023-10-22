In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, 3 people detained for having unnatural sex with mare

The police reported on Sunday that three men had been arrested for allegedly having unnatural intercourse with a horse. On Saturday, a video of the incident appeared on social media, which prompted the authorities to take swift action against the suspect.

Devendra (22), Rizwan (23) and Aamir (21) were arrested on Saturday, according to Hafizganj Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh, and efforts are being made to find the remaining two accused, Bhagwat Sharan and Zeeshan.

According to the SHO, Sharan, a local of Nawabganj’s Inayatpur village, is seen in the video having inappropriate intercourse with the horse as Zeeshan is holding the mare’s reins. He claimed that on the footage, the other three accused are also visible standing next to Sharan.

According to the SHO, a FIR has been filed against the five accused under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.