Indian Railways to operate 283 festival special trains: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced 283 festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja. According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, these special trains will make 4,480 trips during the festival season.

The Eastern Central Railway will operate 42 trains which will make a maximum of 512 trips, and the Western Railway will operate 36 trains and will make a maximum of 1,262 trips. The North Western Railway will operate 24 trains and will make 1,208 trips.

List of Railway zones and a number of special trains notified during the festive season:

Central Railway (CR): 14

Eastern Central Railway (ECR): 42

Eastern Coast Railway Zone (ECOR): 12

Eastern Railway (ER): 8

Northern Railway (NR): 34

North Eastern Railway (NER): 4

NFR: 22

North Western Railway (NWR): 24

Southern Railway (SR): 10

South Eastern Railway (SER): 8

South Central Railway (SCR): 58

South Western Railway (SWR): 11

Western Railway (WR): 36