JD(S) Kerala Leaders to Convene on Oct 27; Potential National Committee Resignations

The JD(S) Kerala unit is on the brink of severing ties with the faction led by Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, a move coming nearly a month after the national leadership’s controversial decision to align with the BJP-led NDA. In a bold statement, JD(S) Kerala leader Jose Thettayil declared his intent to resign from the national committee, citing a breach of principles by the national leadership in joining the NDA. He stated, “The national committee, national plenary session, and national executive committee have not approved the decision yet. We are not supporting this decision. We have decided to end all ties with Gowda.”

Sources close to the party have hinted at a pivotal meeting scheduled for October 27 in Kochi, where the Kerala unit is expected to deliberate on its decision to disassociate from Deve Gowda. This stance was adopted after Deve Gowda claimed that both the CPM in Kerala and Pinarayi Vijayan had given their approval to the decision to join the NDA, causing consternation among Kerala leaders.

JD(S) has historically been a significant ally of the CPM-led LDF in Kerala, prompting a carefully considered position in favor of CPM leaders who are disillusioned with Gowda. The upcoming meeting on October 27 will not only address ending all connections with the national leadership but also discuss future party programs.

Jose Thettayil emphasized that the decision to join the NDA was made unilaterally by Gowda and Kumaraswamy without consulting any of the party's committees.

Thettayil also made it clear that the Kerala unit’s decision was not influenced by opposition criticism and that there was no pressure from the LDF to substantiate their stance.