Kerala’s Vande Bharat Schedule Update: Get the Latest Info

Starting next week, the Vande Bharat train departing from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am will have a minor schedule adjustment, departing at 5.15 am. This small change will result in the train arriving at subsequent stations five minutes earlier. For example, it will now reach Kollam at 6.03 instead of the previous 6.08 and Chengannur at 6.53. However, there will be no alterations in the arrival times at Kottayam at 7.27 am and Ernakulam Town at 8.25 am, while the train will pull into Thrissur at 9.30 am. Timings from Shoranur to Kasaragod will remain unchanged.

On the Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram route, there will be no modifications in the schedule until Shoranur. The train will reach Thrissur at 6.10 pm and depart at 6.13 pm, with a minor adjustment from the previous 6.12 pm. The timetable remains consistent at Ernakulam and Kottayam stations. However, Chengannur will see the train arrive at 8.46 pm, Kollam at 9.34 pm, and Thiruvananthapuram at 10.40 pm.

In response to passenger complaints about train delays to accommodate the Vande Bharat, the Railway Divisional Office is actively working to address these concerns. Passengers’ complaints will be documented, acknowledging that not all delays are due to the Vande Bharat’s operation, but also stem from factors like the misuse of emergency brakes and additional station stops. Progress is being made in enhancing infrastructure facilities, including the modernization of the signal system, to further streamline rail operations.