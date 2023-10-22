Made-in-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in USA, Canada: Details

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Royal Enfield has launched its made-in- India Super Meteor 650 in Canadian and North American markets. The India-made Super Meteor 650 will be exported to the North American markets in 3 variants – Astral, Celestial, and Interstellar.

Royal Enfield has given Super Meteor 650 a starting price of $7000 (approx. Rs 5.81 to lakh) going up to $7500 (approx. Rs 6.23 lakh) in the American market. In India, the model was launched at a starting rate of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while that for the top-spec Celestial variant was Rs 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike has an LED headlamp, USB port, Tripper navigation unit (with Bluetooth connectivity), hazard lights, dual-channel ABS (as standard), alloy wheels (19-inch front, 16-inch front; wrapped in CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres) etc.

The vehicle is powered by a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder unit that generates a maximum power output of 46.3 Nm and peak torque of 52.3 Nm. Also, the engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The unit will be equipped with a slipper & assist clutch.