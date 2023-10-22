Madonna Sebastian Confides in Her Mother About ‘Leo’ Role

Madonna Sebastian’s unexpected appearance as Elisa Das in ‘Leo’ was a well-kept secret, closely guarded by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the entire team. Even Madonna herself managed to keep her cameo under wraps, sharing the secret only with her mother. It was only a few days prior to the film’s release that some online groups unveiled her association with ‘Leo.’ Subsequently, Madonna opened up about her role to a Tamil channel.

Reflecting on the secrecy, Madonna explained, “Since I am not very talkative by nature, it was easy to keep my role in ‘Leo’ a secret. I had asked Lokesh before the release if I could reveal the suspense. I had anyway decided to attend the audio launch. But, since the audio launch didn’t happen, I was able to maintain the suspense. As far as I am concerned, Leo came to me because of my luck. My entry can be termed as Lokesh’s brilliance. He only gave me a one-liner. He didn’t really brief about my character. It was only on the sets that he gave me instructions. That was a new experience for me. If I had known it earlier, I would have been nervous wondering if I would be able to pull it off. But thankfully I could just go with the flow.”

Madonna expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Vijay sir, regardless of her character’s length, stating, “I consider it a blessing to have had an opportunity to play such a character with Vijay sir. But then irrespective of the length of the character I would have done it. I was only told that it was the role of his sister. When Lokesh narrated the story to me, I started getting anxious. We first shot the ‘Naa ready than’ song and finished it in 3 days.”

Madonna emphasized the extent of the secrecy surrounding her role, revealing, “Only my mother was aware of my role in ‘Leo.’ I hadn’t even informed my friends or close family. But when the news was leaked a few days before the release, I told everyone to keep it to themselves.”

Looking ahead, Madonna expressed her desire to explore diverse characters and pursue better opportunities. She also addressed the notion of a “comeback” after a sabbatical during the COVID period, sharing, “I heard many say that I was making a comeback after a long sabbatical. I think this break came during the COVID time. I have signed four films now.”

Madonna also spoke warmly about Vijay sir, mentioning, “It is true that Vijay sir doesn’t talk much. But once he starts talking he is like a child. I have so much respect for him.”

Concluding, she mentioned her ongoing commitments, saying, “Right now I am busy with a new film shoot. After it is over, I will watch ‘Leo’ in theaters.”