Man from Maharashtra returns Rs. 1 lakh that mistakenly credited to his post office account

An official reported on Sunday that a 67-year-old resident of Latur refunded Rs. 1.01 lakh that had unintentionally been credited to his postal savings account.

Shrikant Jagannathrao Joshi, who retired from the state PWD office in Solapur about ten years ago, was named by him as the upright elderly citizen.

‘On completion of the five year tenure of his deposit at the post office in Gandhi Chowk here, he withdrew the money and received Rs 2,64,777 instead of the correct amount of Rs 1,63,777,’ the official said.

‘Joshi promptly called up his post office agent and returned the excess amount, which was greatly appreciated by the staff here,’ the official added.