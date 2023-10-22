Meryl Streep and Don Gummer Split After 45 Years

After a remarkable 45-year journey together, Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, have quietly gone their separate ways for the past six years, as revealed in a report by Page Six. Confirming this significant development, the spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actress disclosed, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.” Their last public appearance as a couple dates back to 2018 when they graced the Academy Awards, where Meryl was nominated for Best Actress for her exceptional performance in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’.

Meryl Streep’s romantic history includes a previous connection with actor John Cazale, renowned for his roles in iconic films like ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Deer Hunter’. Tragically, John succumbed to lung cancer in March 1978. It was during her period of mourning that Meryl’s path crossed with Don Gummer, and their connection was so profound that they decided to tie the knot just six months later. Throughout their marriage, they raised a loving family of four, which comprises their son, Henry Wolfe, and their three daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.