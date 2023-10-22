One more accused in grain markets scam detained by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

On Sunday, a second suspect was taken into custody by the Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau (VB) in connection with a Rs 2,000 crore grain scam in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar region of Punjab. The VB found a Rs 2,000 crore scam in the manpower cartage, transportation bids and employment in the grain markets in SBS Nagar in September 2022.

According to a news release from VB, the arrested suspect, Yashpal, was involved in perpetrating fraud in relation to labour cartage and transport tenders in the grain markets of SBS Nagar.

Notably, the VB also filed complaints against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a former minister of Punjab, his personal assistant Pankaj Kumar, former Deputy Director RK Singla, DFSC Rakesh Bhaskar, and three contractors, Telu Ram, Yashpal, and Ajaypal.

The case was filed under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as sections of the IPC, including 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery with intent to defraud), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Later, the Vigilance Bureau also detained Bharat Bhushan Ashu in connection with the matter. According to allegations made against Bhushan, his personal assistant and carriers operated a scam by claiming that cars, low-cost commercial vehicles and scooters were trucks in order to receive transportation subsidies.