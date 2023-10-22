Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ with Sidharth Malhotra to premiere on Jan 19

The creators of the action-packed series ‘Indian Police Force,’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi, have officially announced that the show is scheduled to be launched on January 19, 2024. This exciting revelation coincided with Police Commemoration Day, serving as a tribute to the unwavering dedication of Indian police officers. ‘Indian Police Force’ is a meticulously crafted seven-part series, a joint effort between Rohit Shetty and co-director Sushwanth Prakash.

This series promises to redefine the boundaries of action as a genre in the world of streaming, marking Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut. The show is prominently led by Sidharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar. Additionally, it features an ensemble cast including Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Rohit Shetty expressed his thoughts on the project, saying, “Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez have built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers.”

The series is a tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism exhibited by Indian police officers across the nation, who willingly put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Sharing the poster on social media, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike!” Shilpa Shetty Kundra captioned the poster, saying: “Jab siren bajega toh samjho crime ki band bajegi… Aa gayi POLICE! Paying tribute to our Indian Police on #PoliceCommemorationDay, the show is a tribute to their valor, selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism.”

‘Indian Police Force’ is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.