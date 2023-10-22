DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake hits Nepal

Oct 22, 2023, 07:43 pm IST

Kathmandu: A powerful earthquake measuring  6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal on Sunday. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre  of the earthquake was Dhading district. There was no report of any death or damage.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal. As the government’s post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world. Nepal  is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another.

