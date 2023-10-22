Yamaha unveils Tenere 700 Extreme: Details

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler brand, Yamaha has unveiled its Tenere 700 Extreme . The Tenere 700 Extreme is the most rugged and off-road-oriented model in theTenere 700 lineup.

The Tenere 700 Extreme has fully adjustable premium KYB suspension systems that can be adjusted to provide up to 20 mm of extra travel in both the front and rear, for a total of 9.1 inches (230 mm) and 8.7 inches (220 mm) of bump absorption, respectively. The Extreme also has the most ground clearance—10.2 inches (260 mm)—beating even the World Rally model.

Also Read: 2 dead, 15 injured in road accident

Additional features include a flat one-piece rally seat, a chain guide, lightweight competition-style titanium footrests with a 35 per cent larger surface area, an aluminium radiator protection, and a high enduro front fender with a separate bottom part to shield against dirt and debris.

Yamaha has not disclosed the Tenere 700 Extreme’s price, but they have confirmed that the new model—which will be offered in Icon Blue—will be available across Europe starting with the 2024 model year.