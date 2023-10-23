Agency managing the rising sensation FIFTY FIFTY officially terminates the contracts of three of its members

ATTRAKT, the agency responsible for managing the rapidly rising sensation known as FIFTY FIFTY, has officially terminated the contracts of three of its members. The individuals affected by this decision are Sio (Jeong Ji Ho), Saena (Jeong Se Hyeon), and Aran (Jeong Eun Ah), who have all received notices from the company stating that their associations with ATTRAKT have now concluded.

This announcement comes in the midst of an ongoing legal battle between ATTRAKT and the members of FIFTY FIFTY, a conflict rooted in contractual issues. According to a statement issued by ATTRAKT to Sports Seoul, the decision to terminate these contracts was prompted by the members’ failure to address serious contractual violations.

The agency expressed, “We informed Saena, Sio, and Aran of the termination of their contracts on October 19. These three FIFTY FIFTY members have taken legal action against us without acknowledging or rectifying their significant contractual violations. We are currently discussing future steps to be taken against them.”

Dispatch, a South Korean news outlet, reported that ATTRAKT also accused the trio of “slandering and defaming the agency, persistently distorting facts and making false claims, rehashing arguments that have already been dismissed by the court, with no remedy for the breach of contract.”

The dispute between ATTRAKT and the FIFTY FIFTY members initially arose when the group sought to suspend their exclusive contracts with the label, alleging contractual breaches. In a surprising twist, a Seoul court rejected the girls’ plea in August 2023. Amid this turmoil, Keena, another FIFTY FIFTY member, decided to drop her lawsuit against ATTRAKT and return to the agency.

The repercussions of this development on FIFTY FIFTY’s future remain uncertain following this announcement. The K-pop girl group achieved international acclaim earlier this year with their viral hit, “Cupid.” This track earned them the distinction of being the K-pop girl group with the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a record previously held by BLACKPINK.