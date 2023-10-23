Britney Spears says she thought her family was trying to kill her in her memoir

The highly anticipated memoir by Britney Spears, titled “The Woman in Me,” is almost here, and the pop star’s promise to share her life secrets has garnered significant attention. Excerpts from the memoir have been circulating online, unveiling revelations about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, her complicated dynamic with her father, her experiences under conservatorship, and more.

In her memoir, Britney discloses that during her 13-year conservatorship, she believed her family was conspiring to end her life. In a recent excerpt, she reveals that her family restrained her and had her hospitalized following an incident in 2008 when she locked herself in a bathroom with her son, Jayden, out of fear that she might never see her boys again. It was after this episode that her father, Jamie Spears, initiated her conservatorship.

“I pushed back at various times, especially when my father took away access to my cell phone,” Britney writes. “I would be smuggled a private phone and try to break free. But they always caught me.” She goes on, “And here’s the sad, honest truth: After everything I had been through, I didn’t have a lot of fight left in me. I was tired, and I was scared, too. After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to. They could’ve tried to kill me, I thought. I started to wonder if they did want to kill me. I didn’t see a way out.”

A decade later, her father forced her to enter a Beverly Hills rehab program and threatened her that he’d take her to court and make her “look like a f***ing idiot” if she didn’t comply. She was compelled to undergo rehab without support from her family. Britney also expresses in her memoir her sister’s cold treatment, stating, “Along with the rest of them, she kept acting like I was a threat in some way. This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me.”

In other revelations, Britney Spears shares that she terminated a pregnancy with Justin Timberlake when they were both young, as her partner at the time was certain he didn’t want to become a father.