Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,080, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5635, lower by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price remained firm at Rs 45,280 per 8 gram. Before that the yellow metal gained by Rs 1200 per 8 gram. This month yellow metal price gained by Rs 3360 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 60,477 per 10 gram. Silver opened at Rs 72,645 per kg on the MCX.

In global markets, price of spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,965.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slid 0.9% to $1,977.10. Price of spot silver fell 1.2% to $23.07 an ounce, platinum slipped 0.7% to $888.61 and palladium was down 0.1% to $1,096.58.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.8% on Friday.