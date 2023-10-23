Cyclone Tej: Gulf country declares 2-day holiday for public, private sectors

Muscat: Authorities in Oman have declared 2-day holidays for both public and private sector employees in the Dhofar Governorate and the Wilayat of Al Jazir in the Al Wusta Governorate. October 23-24 (Monday and Tuesday) will be official holidays for private and public sector employees. The decision was announced due to adverse weather conditions currently affecting the country.

Previously, it had been announced that schools would remain closed on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24.

Oman is experiencing inclement weather conditions due to Cyclone Tej. The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a advisory and urged the public to exercise extreme caution, specifically advising against crossing valleys and emphasising the importance of avoiding low-lying areas for safety.

Tropical Tej is intensifying into a Category 3 cyclone. It is currently approximately 500km away from the nearest coast of Oman. The peak of the tropical condition will be on Monday and Tuesday, with very heavy rain, leading to flooded valleys, with gusty wind (40-70 knots), which may uproot trees. Cyclone Tej is likely to cross between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) in the early hours of October 25.