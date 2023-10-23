In explosion in Maldives, two Indian workers killed

The Indian consulate here reported on Sunday that two Indian labourers died in a huge explosion that occurred close to a fish market on the Maldives’ Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island.

The Indian High Commission in the Maldives posted on X, ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in which two Indian nationals have lost their lives.’

According to a police official, preliminary investigation findings indicate that a gas cylinder next to Kamunudhoo’s fish market was the source of the explosion.

Without specifying their nationalities, it claimed that the victims were workers employed by the contractor for the island’s airport land reclamation project.

‘There were teeth scattered in different areas. I saw pieces of bones and flesh. It has been found in multiple locations. A person is dead for sure,’ the news portal reported, citing a source.

A massive explosion occurred. He added that the explosion appeared to have been some form of gas explosion and that it ‘rocked the whole island.’ At the location, pieces of a petrol cylinder were discovered.