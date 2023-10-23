Kannur Drug Bust: Duo Nabbed with 85g of MDMA

Police in Kannur apprehended Nabeel P M (34) and Anoop T K (38), both hailing from Kuttiady in Kozhikode, for possession of 85.05 grams of MDMA. The arrest unfolded during a vehicle inspection conducted by Thalassery Sub-Inspector Sajesh C Jose and his team in Thiruvagad on a Sunday.

The contraband was discovered discreetly concealed within the vehicle’s dashboard, leading to the immediate apprehension of the two individuals. In their subsequent interrogation, the duo admitted to the drug’s intent to be smuggled from Bengaluru to Kannur for distribution, as revealed by the police.

A thorough investigation is now underway to trace the origins of the narcotics and to unveil their entire drug-trafficking network. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and have been placed in custody.

Separately, Youth Arrested with 46g of MDMA

——————————————————-

In another related incident, Excise officials detained M T Savad, a resident of Mamba in Ancharakandi, for carrying 46 grams of MDMA on a Karnataka RTC bus at Koottupuzha. The seizure occurred during a routine vehicle inspection, indicating the accused’s intention to transport the substance from Karnataka to Kannur, possibly for sale within the district.”