Low-intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir at around 11 pm on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

On Sunday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Nepal. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Dhading. A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers.