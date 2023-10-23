Parag Desai, a top executive at Wagh Bakri Tea Group, dies after stray dogs attacked him

Parag Desai, a high-ranking executive at the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, tragically lost his life in an incident where stray dogs attacked him outside his home.

On October 15, the 49-year-old businessman found himself under attack by stray dogs while attempting to fend them off, as per a report by Ahmedabad Mirror. Regrettably, Desai sustained severe injuries in this episode that unfolded right outside his residence.

The family was alerted to this unfortunate incident by a security guard stationed outside his home.

Promptly, Parag’s family rushed him to Shelby Hospital in Ahmedabad. Subsequently, they transferred him to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure. Unfortunately, during the course of his treatment, Parag Desai suffered a brain hemorrhage, which ultimately led to his passing on Sunday.

Shaktisinh Gohil, the Chief of the Gujarat Congress and a Rajya Sabha member, expressed condolences for Desai’s untimely demise through a post on social media. He conveyed, “Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea, passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India.”

In the wake of Parag Desai’s passing, a few individuals shared their concerns about the issue of stray dogs. One user remarked, “Parag Desai, owner of Wagh Bakri Chai has died. He was attacked by stray dogs and he got severely injured after this attack. If such a rich man can get into a situation like this, then what can happen to a common citizen? The Municipalities all over India should work on this.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member, urged the need for a proactive approach to address the stray dog problem following Parag Desai’s tragic death. She offered her heartfelt condolences to his family and advocated for the establishment of measures such as active stray animal shelters, neutering, and vaccination of stray dogs. She also highlighted the efforts of numerous NGOs dedicated to this cause, often struggling due to limited resources, and emphasized the importance of local governments prioritizing this issue.

Parag Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, the Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. He is survived by his wife, Vidisha, and daughter, Parisha.

With over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience, Desai played a pivotal role in leading the international business, sales, and marketing for the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Reports indicate his active involvement in prominent industry platforms, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

According to the Wagh Bakri Tea Group website, Parag Desai pursued his Master’s in Business Administration from Long Island University in the United States and was recognized as an “expert tea taster and evaluator.”