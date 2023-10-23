Priyanka Chopra continues to dazzle and make heads turn as she graces the Jonas Brothers’ concert

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to captivate and draw attention as she attends the Jonas Brothers’ concert to support her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Her concert attire has been a topic of conversation ever since the Jonas Brothers embarked on their tour, and she didn’t disappoint on this occasion either.

As videos from the concert surfaced on social media, fans were treated to glimpses of Priyanka’s stunning outfit. The clips showcased the actress wearing a strapless bodycon ensemble, exuding nothing but sheer elegance.

A fan page shared videos of PeeCee’s arrival at the Jonas Brothers concert on Instagram, and these clips quickly went viral. In the footage, she can be seen in a light blue figure-hugging outfit, interacting with excited fans as she enters the concert venue.

Her admirers wasted no time in showering her with compliments and accolades for her outfit on various social media platforms. One fan couldn’t contain their excitement, exclaiming, “Wow, Pri in blue [heart eye emojis].” Another fan simply stated, “She looks beautiful,” while one observant netizen commented, “Her stylist is truly doing an excellent job… Finding the most attractive outfits for her.”

Now, let’s take a closer look at Priyanka’s fabulous concert attire!

PeeCee’s ensemble for the day consisted of a tube top and skirt set. The strapless top featured a plunging square neckline and a snug, fitted silhouette. The skirt, on the other hand, had a gathered front design, a form-fitting cut, and an ankle-length hem.

For accessories, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress chose a silver shoulder bag, coordinating pointed pumps, stacked gold bracelets, statement rings, and a choker necklace. Her makeup choices were equally on point, with center-parted loose waves, a berry lip shade, striking eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and mascara-enhanced lashes.