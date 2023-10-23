Recent report titled ‘How India Travels’ reveals a surge in India’s travel sector

A recent report titled “How India Travels,” which was jointly released by Booking.com and McKinsey & Company, has illuminated a remarkable surge in India’s travel sector. According to the report’s projections, Indian travelers are poised to significantly ramp up their spending in the years to come, catapulting India into the position of the fourth-largest global spender in the travel industry by 2030, with an estimated expenditure of $410 billion.

This forecast signifies a staggering 173 percent increase from 2019 when Indian travelers collectively spent $150 billion, ranking India as the sixth largest global spender at that time. The year 2022 witnessed Indian travelers playing a pivotal role in the recovery of the tourism industry, as they managed to surpass Asia in terms of reaching 78 percent of the 2019 travel expenditure levels, while the broader continent achieved only 52 percent. Moreover, the report envisions a substantial rise in the number of trips undertaken by Indian travelers, projecting an increase from 2.3 billion trips in 2019 to an impressive 5 billion trips by the year 2030.

According to the report’s findings, Indian travelers are renowned for their spontaneity when it comes to planning their trips, with an average planning window of just 29 days. This planning window is notably shorter than that of Japan (57 days) and the USA (63 days). Furthermore, the report underscores the importance of culinary convenience in Indian travelers’ habits, with over 80 percent of them valuing the availability of restaurant and room service options during their stays. This emphasis on convenience and dining experiences underscores the significance of these factors in shaping their travel decisions.

In summary, the report offers a glimpse into India’s burgeoning role in the global travel industry, forecasting substantial spending growth, an increasing number of trips, and highlighting the unique characteristics of Indian travelers, including their spontaneous trip planning and a strong emphasis on culinary convenience while on the road.