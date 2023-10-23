Sanjay Dutt’s Expanding Multilingual Roles: ‘Leo’ and More in South Films

Sanjay Dutt’s cinematic journey is a testament to his commitment to storytelling and the power of universal emotions that bridge language barriers. In his own words, “While language can seem like a hurdle, remember this – cinema is the universal language of human emotion. Stories have a remarkable way of reaching people beyond words, touching the very core of our existence.”

Over the years, he has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema with unforgettable roles in films like ‘Khalnayak,’ ‘Sadak,’ ‘Vaastav,’ the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘Agneepath,’ and many more. His entry into the South Indian film industry was equally impactful, with his portrayal of Adheera in ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ where he effortlessly transcended regional boundaries.

Sanjay continued to diversify his portfolio with his Tamil debut in ‘Leo,’ playing the role of an antagonist. And now, he is all set to grace the screens in the upcoming Kannada language film ‘KD The Devil’ as he maintains his quest to explore and entertain diverse audiences.

Adding to his impressive repertoire, the superstar is set to feature in ‘Double Ismart,’ an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled for release on March 8, 2024. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this film will bring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt together as lead characters, reaffirming the universality of cinema in reaching hearts across the nation.