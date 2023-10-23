Taylor Swift continues to reign at the box office with her concert film The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues her reign at the box office with her concert film, The Eras Tour, even as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was released last weekend in the United States. Scorsese’s film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, had a strong start but couldn’t surpass The Eras Tour, which maintained its number 1 position at the box office.

While Killers of the Flower Moon secured the second position, it marked a solid start for Scorsese, being his best opening since 2010’s Shutter Island ($41 million debut) and the third-best of his career, following 2006’s The Departed ($26.9 million debut). Over the weekend, Killers of the Flower Moon grossed $23 million from 3,628 theaters in North America, with a global collection totaling $44 million.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 novel and revolves around a series of mysterious murders that occurred after the discovery of significant oil deposits on the Osage nation’s land in the early 1920s.

The film is currently running in US theaters and will be released in other locations in the coming days. Following its worldwide theatrical release, the movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

As for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the concert film maintains its first-place position with a $31 million gross. It stands as the only concert film in history to top the box office for two consecutive weekends and is the first to cross the $100 million mark in the domestic box office.