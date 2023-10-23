Taylor Swift spotted wearing a friendship bracelet featuring Kelce’s jersey number ’87’ nestled between two hearts

Love is blossoming between American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, and they’re not shy about expressing their affection in the sweetest ways. The Grammy-winning artist was seen at Kelce’s recent Kansas City Chiefs game, proudly displaying her affection in a unique manner.

Swift was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet that featured Kelce’s jersey number “87” nestled between two hearts. The “Lavender Haze” singer looked radiant, cheering and smiling from her VIP vantage point as she proudly displayed the special bracelet.

But this friendship bracelet isn’t just a random accessory; it holds a special place in their relationship. Earlier this year, Kelce made headlines when he offered Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour concert in July.

As their romance deepened, the two-time Super Bowl champion began wearing a bracelet adorned with Swift’s lyrics. Notably, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, also joined in the trend by wearing a similar bracelet at his games.

Their relationship has been capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 to support her boyfriend. Since then, the couple has enjoyed several public and private dates in both Kansas City and New York City, including sleepovers at Travis Kelce’s mansion and Taylor Swift’s New York apartment.

Their affectionate moments have been on full display, with the duo holding hands in New York City and sharing kisses at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. This budding relationship seems to be hitting all the right notes for both Swift and Kelce.