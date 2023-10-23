Using rat poison in soup, man from Maharashtra killed sisters; Arrested

A man who poisoned and killed his two sisters over a property dispute has been detained by the Raigad Police in Maharashtra. Following the consumption of a soup made by their brother, Ganesh Mohite, the two sisters died within a four-day span.

Sonali Shankar Mohite, 34, died on October 16 at an Alibaug hospital where she was receiving care for food poisoning symptoms. Her brother Ganesh Mohite claimed the body.

Ganesh admitted his second sister Sneha Shankar Mohite, 30, to the same hospital the day after Sonali died because she had complained of sickness and a terrible stomachache. She was sent to MGM Hospital in Panvel as her condition worsened, where she passed dead on October 20.

Before she died, Sneha told police officers that on October 15, when their mother was serving them water in a copper glass, her brother cooked soup and offered it to her and her older sister Sonali.

The mother informed the authorities that she had left the copper water tank outside her home because she thought that her neighbours’ relatives would have contaminated the water due to a property dispute.

The police subsequently opened an investigation and filed a murder case. Police found during their inquiry that the victims’ father, an officer in the state Forest Department, died in 2009. Ganesh’s mother requested the forest department offer her daughters her husband’s position after he died on compassionate grounds.

Ganesh and his two sisters got into a fight over this. According to the authorities, Ganesh used to make bank withdrawals under the falsified signatures of his mother and sisters. By deceiving his mother, sisters, and father, he had also changed ownership of their home from their father’s to his name.

Documents pertaining to accusations made against Ganesh to the police and the forest department by the sisters and their mother were also discovered by police authorities.