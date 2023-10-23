Wayanad Tourism Awakens During 4-Day Pooja Break, Escaping Nipah Shadow

The Wayanad tourism industry, which faced a setback following the Nipah outbreak in the neighboring Kozhikode district, is making a remarkable comeback. The four-day-long Pooja holidays in Kerala and Karnataka have led to a surge in bookings for resorts, homestays, and hotels in Wayanad, marking a promising turnaround for the region.

The heavy influx of tourists has resulted in slow-moving traffic along the Thamarassery Ghat road, especially between Lakkidy and Adivaram, where a 9 km stretch can take over an hour to traverse due to a long queue of vehicles. Travelers are being advised to carry essentials like water, food, and sufficient fuel, anticipating prolonged traffic congestion. Law enforcement agencies, including the police and NDRF, are making efforts to alleviate the traffic situation, particularly around the 8th hairpin curve.

The heightened demand for tourism experiences has led to the closure of the ‘En Ooru’ tribal heritage village in Lakkidy as it reached its daily visitor limit of 2,000. Abhinand CB, Assistant Manager of EN Ooru, explained, “Even after the closure of bookings, there was a large crowd seen roaming around inquiring whether they would get a chance to enter.”

With a significant number of online bookings, it’s expected that entry to the heritage village will close even earlier in the coming days. Meanwhile, popular tourism destinations managed by the District Tourism Development Council (DTPC), such as Pookode Lake, Kanthanpara, and Edakkal Caves, are experiencing a surge in visitors.

Ajesh KG, member secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), expressed optimism, saying, “The industry, which witnessed a sudden fall in footfalls after the Nipah outbreak last month, is witnessing a resurrection now, with almost all the tourism properties full.” He noted that reports from various destinations indicate a high number of visitors, and even secondary and tertiary tourism properties are now fully occupied.

The sudden increase in demand for accommodations has lifted the spirits of the tourism industry. C P Shylesh, secretary of the Wayanad Tourism Organization (WTO), reflected on the contrast with the Nipah outbreak period, stating, “During the Nipah days, we had a lot of cancellations as the focus of the world shifted to Kerala for a few days. That has changed now.” The region is now experiencing a rejuvenation in tourism, driven by the appeal of Wayanad’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.