Asian Para Games 2023: India’s medal tally

Hangzhou: The Asian Para Games is going on at Hangzhou, China. The event will take place between October 22-28. A total of 309 athletes from India including 196 men and 113 women will be competing in the 4th Asian Para Games.

India’s overall medal tally has reached 84. This include 20 gold, 23 silver and 41 bronze. India has surpassed its previous best of 72 medals. India had won 72 medals including 15 gold medals, 24 silver medals and 33 bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.India will participate in 17 disciplines, including five sports — Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo — for the very first time.

Sheetal Devi won gold in Archery compound open event. In the men’s F64 discus throw event, Devendra Kumar clinched gold.

Sachin Khilari bagged gold medal in the men’s F-46 shot put, setting a new record with a throw of 16.03 meters while the Indian duo Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won the gold in para archery compound mixed event. In the R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event, Sidhartha Babu secured gold with a score of 247.7.