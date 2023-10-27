Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian, Bangladeshi nationals win 24-karat gold bars

Abu Dhabi: 6 Indians and a Bangladeshi national have won 250gm 24 karat pure gold bar each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s daily electronic draw. The Indian nationals who won the fortune are Mohammad Isma Aurangzeb, Nitin Karkera, Gopi Krishnan, Rahumathulla Abdul Samadh, Muhammed Riyas Abdul Rubb and Mithun Sathianath. In this Rahumathulla Abdul Samadh will share the fortune with his 5 friends. Supan Barua is the Bangladeshi national who won the fortune.

Throughout this month, anyone who buys tickets for the Dh20 million grand prize will be automatically entered into a daily electronic draw a day after their purchase, giving an individual a chance to win a gold bar.

People can buy tickets until October 31 for the Dh20 million grand prize to be held on November 3. They can purchase tickets online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.