Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5680. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Gold gained by Rs 3520 per 8 gram so far this month.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading flat at Rs 60,955 per 10 gram, up by Rs 3. They are at five month high levels. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,732 per kg, higher by Rs 152 or 0.21%.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 100 trains on this route: Details

On Thursday, gold futures closed with minor gains at Rs 60,968, up by Rs 16 or 0.03% while silver futures closed at Rs 71,600, higher by Rs 20 or 0.03%. The MCX gold futures have gained by 5.60% or Rs 3,226 per 10 gram on the month-to-date basis while their gains in 2023 stand at 10.56% or Rs 5,809. As for silver futures, the uptick in October is around 2.76% or Rs 1,930 while the year-to-date gains stand at Rs 3.42% or 2,374 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,984.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,994.30. price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $22.80, platinum rose 0.3% to $902.72 and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,132.11.

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,998.20 per troy ounce, up by $0.80 or 0.04% while silver futures were at $23, higher by $0.092 or 0.40%.