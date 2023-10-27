Donald Trump accused of trying to send an ‘unmistakable’ and ‘threatening’ message to a foreseeable witness

Donald Trump has been accused of attempting to convey a clear and threatening message to a potential witness in his federal election interference case. This accusation comes just a few days after reports that Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was granted immunity while testifying before a grand jury in Washington.

Special counsel Jack Smith alleged intimidation in a court filing on Wednesday, in which he sought a gag order against the former president. The gag order was initially granted by Judge Tanya Chutkan but was later suspended following an appeal by Trump’s legal team.

Regarding Mark Meadows, an ABC News report on Tuesday stated that he had been granted immunity, typically allowing a witness to provide limited statements that the Justice Department cannot use against them for federal charges. Meadows reportedly provided testimony that included evidence of him informing Trump that the election fraud allegations were unsubstantiated.

Mark Meadows could potentially be a key witness against the former president due to his proximity to efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

In response, Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to allege that Meadows had lied to obtain immunity. He suggested that Meadows may have fabricated negative claims about him to avoid prosecution.

Trump’s social media post read, “I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election merely to get IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith.”

He continued, “BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING – If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible ‘MONSTER’, DONALD J TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible ‘STUFF’ about him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington DC.”

“Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?”

Trump currently faces four federal charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections that he lost to Joe Biden. Additionally, he faces various other charges, including those related to election interference in Georgia and New York, as well as charges associated with retaining classified information after his presidency. There are also civil suits and allegations, including a rape allegation that a judge has deemed to be “substantially true.”