DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Flynas announces direct flights to this Gulf country

Oct 27, 2023, 05:02 pm IST

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabia, Flynas will launch direct flights between Riyadh and Bahrain. The new flight service will start from  November 15.

The air carrier will operate 7  flights per week connecting  King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Bahrain International Airport.

Also Read: UAE authority announces partial road closure 

Earlier the airline announced that it will launch  direct flights between Brussels and Jeddah. Flynas will launch its direct flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Brussels on December 2 with 3 weekly flights. it will also operate  a  direct weekly flight between Jeddah and Ankara in Turkey. The service will start from  November 7.

Flynas was launched in 2007. The airline connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers. It aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 27, 2023, 05:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button