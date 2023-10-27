Flynas announces direct flights to this Gulf country

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabia, Flynas will launch direct flights between Riyadh and Bahrain. The new flight service will start from November 15.

The air carrier will operate 7 flights per week connecting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Bahrain International Airport.

Also Read: UAE authority announces partial road closure

Earlier the airline announced that it will launch direct flights between Brussels and Jeddah. Flynas will launch its direct flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Brussels on December 2 with 3 weekly flights. it will also operate a direct weekly flight between Jeddah and Ankara in Turkey. The service will start from November 7.

Flynas was launched in 2007. The airline connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers. It aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.