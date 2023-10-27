Indian equity investors lose Rs 17.77 lakh crore in 6 days

Mumbai: Indian equity investors’ investors’ wealth plunged Rs 17.77 lakh crore in last 6 days. Indian equity benchmark indices declined in the last 6 trading sessions.

Yesterday, BSE Sensex declined 900.91 points or 1.41% to settle at 63,148.15 . Since October 17, the BSE Sensex tumbled 3,279.94 points or 4.93%. The ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict and sustained foreign fund outflows are the main reason for this.

Also Read: ITR filing by individuals surge 90% to 6.37 crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 17,77,622.41 crore to Rs 3,06,04,802.72 crore during this period. A total of 2,232 firms declined, while 1,426 advanced and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, falling 4.06%. It is followed by Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Titan, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro. The top gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and IndusInd Bank.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge fell 1.06% and the smallcap index declined 0.32%. Among the indices, auto dropped 1.81%, oil & gas slipped 1.54%, metal (1.54%), financial services (1.46%), consumer discretionary (1.41%), consumer durables (1.41%), telecommunication (1.25%), realty (1.22%) and tech (1.16%). Utilities and power were the gainers.