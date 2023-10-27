DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Oman Air to start flights to this Indian city

Oct 27, 2023, 05:15 pm IST

Panaji: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced a direct flight to Goa in India. The airline will operate a  direct flight between Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa and Muscat . The flight service will commence from October 29.

Also Read: Flynas announces direct flights to this Gulf country 

Oman Air will operate four flights a week. The flight  service will be on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays till November. In December, Oman Air plans to enhance the connectivity by increasing the number of flights to 6 per week. MIA is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd.

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 27, 2023, 05:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button