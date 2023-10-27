PM Modi’s expected participation at celebration at Ram Temple worries Jamiat

Leading Muslim group Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind raised worry on Friday about Narendra Modi’s anticipated attendance at the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating that he should not attend such events in his capacity as the nation’s prime minister.

This occurs just a few days after PM Modi was extended an invitation by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to attend the consecration event, scheduled for January 22.

PM Modi had expressed in a post on X that he was fortunate to be alive to see this momentous occasion and that it would be his good fortune.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, the head of Jamiat, voiced concerns in a statement on PM Modi’s attendance at the upcoming ceremony at the Ram Temple.

He made it clear that the nation’s prime minister should not attend religious rituals in light of the current situation. He emphasized the significance of making sure that religious individuals alone perform and attend all religious rites, free from political intervention.

Reiterating the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s long-standing stance that the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ayodhya dispute was ‘generally flawed’ was the Jamiat leader (Mahmood Madani faction).

According to the statement, Madani has also taken note of a request made by some Muslim leaders for the prime minister to attend the ceremony to lay the foundation of a mosque close to Ayodhya.

He brought attention to a recent media item that contained a call that PM Modi should attend the mosque’s inauguration, despite the organization’s stance being in opposition to this.

He also advised all Jamiat officials, whatever of rank, to avoid making any careless remarks that contradict the group’s official position.