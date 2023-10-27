Special Vande Bharat Express for Diwali Could Grace Kerala

Southern Railway is contemplating the operation of a Special Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala during the Diwali festival to alleviate the rush. According to Railways sources, the special train is designed to connect Chennai, Kochi, and Bengaluru, commencing its service from Chennai on November 9.

“If the proposal is accepted, this Vande Bharat Special train will run from November 9 to 12 (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route. Additionally, there will be two services on the Chennai-Bengaluru route,” as outlined in the proposal’s schedule.

In this plan, the train will depart from Chennai on the night of November 9, arriving in Bengaluru at 4.00 am on November 10, before departing for Ernakulam at 4.30 am. It will then reach Ernakulam at 1.30 pm, depart at 2 pm, and reach Bengaluru at 10.30 pm. On November 11 and 12, it will depart from Bengaluru at 4.30 am and return to Ernakulam at noon, with its final leg departing Bengaluru for Chennai at 11.30 pm on November 12.

The proposed service will employ a spare Vande Bharat rake stationed in Chennai, consisting of eight coaches. South Western Railway is currently evaluating the recommendation provided by the Southern Railway regarding this special service.