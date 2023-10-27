UAE announces remote work for some employees

Dubai: UAE government has announced remote work all federal government employees on Friday, October 27. The UAE Council of Ministers issued the directive for remote work. The UAE Council of Ministers informed that federal employees whose presence are required at the workplace are exempted from this decision.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged all private sector companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday. The decision was taken due to heavy flooding brought by thunderstorms that hit the country on Thursday.

‘Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, which is necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements. Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,’ MoHRE said in a statement on Thursday.

Several private schools in Dubai have also informed parents that classes will be conducted online on Friday. Many schools suspended classes early on Thursday.