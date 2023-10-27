UAE Police issue list of 10 weather-related traffic violations and fines

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has urged all motorists to drive safely and warned of stricter penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions. On Thursday, heavy rains lashed different parts of the UAE.

UAE Police has shared important safety tips motorists should adhere to:

Check the tyres of your vehicle and ensure that they are in good condition before embarking on your journey

Ensure that the vehicle’s windshield wipers are working and in good condition

Reduce speed while crossing puddles

Use headlights even during the day to see vehicles clearly

Do not to drive with the hazard lights on

Keep a safe distance between vehicles

Adhere to the speed limit signs on the road and keep a watch on the information display boards

Avoid any kind of distraction on the road

Avoid driving in valleys

Here is the list of 10 weather-related traffic violations and fines:

Taking photos or videos of rain or fog while driving: Dh800 fine, four black points

Driving dangerously: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day confiscation

Driving with hazard lights on: Dh500 fine, four black points

Driving in the fog without lights: Dh500 fine, 4 black points

Driving in the fog despite official instructions not to: Dh500 fine, 4 black points

Failure to follow instructions issued by a policeman: Dh400 fine, four black points

Fleeing when a policeman asks a motorist to stop: Dh800 fine, 12 black points

Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine, six black points

Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles

Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.