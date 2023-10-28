36 Years, 2 Icons, 1 Epic Film: Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam Begin Shooting

Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated project, featuring the ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan, has officially commenced filming. The movie, provisionally titled ‘KH234’, represents a remarkable reunion of these two legends after a gap of 36 years since their iconic collaboration in ‘Nayakan,’ which still stands as one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated masterpieces.

This venture also signifies the return of the legendary composer A R Rahman to Mani Ratnam’s cinematic realm, following their previous work together on the two parts of the Tamil epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan.’ Raj Kamal International Films, Kamal Haasan’s production company, enthusiastically announced this collaboration, exclaiming, “Unified forces of Indian Cinema, let the celebration begin!”

The production of this grand endeavor is a collective effort led by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G. Mahendran, and Siva Anand, operating under the banners of Raj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Moreover, Udayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies is also partnering in the production of this cinematic spectacle.

A video announcement, heralding the commencement of shooting, introduced the enthusiastic cast and crew of the film. The release date for this highly anticipated project is set for November 7, 2024, coinciding with Kamal Haasan’s birthday. Kamal has been keeping busy in the world of cinema, with cameo appearances in Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller ‘Leo,’ the completion of shooting for the upcoming political thriller drama ‘Indian 2,’ and a prominent role in Prabhas’s forthcoming Tamil film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ alongside stellar actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy. The excitement in the world of Indian cinema is palpable as these legends and their incredible team embark on this new cinematic journey.