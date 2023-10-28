Asian Championships: India’s Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen win silver, secure Olympic quota

Changwon: Indian shooters Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen won silver medals in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle events respectively, at the ongoing Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea. They also secured two Paris Olympic quota.

Arjun Babuta was also part of the men’s’ team which included Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika that won gold medal. Arjun Babuta is the ninth Indian shooter overall to clinch an Olympic quota place.

Tilottama Sen is the tenth Indian shooter overall to clinch an Olympic quota place. India’s Ramita Jindal bagged the bronze in the event. The trio of Tilottama, Shriyanka Sadangi and Ramita also won the bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

Indian shooters have bagged seven quota places in rifle, two in shotgun and just one in pistol. Three of those quota places have come from the ongoing continental championship. A country can win a maximum of two quota places in a particular shooting event.