Asian Para Games 2023: India’s medal tally crosses historic 100- mark

Hangzhou: The Para Asian Games will take place between October 22-28 in Hangzhou, China. A total of 309 athletes from India including 196 men and 113 women will be competing in the 4th Asian Para Games. They will be participating across 17 disciplines.

India has scripted new history in the event by bagging 100 medals. India has won 26 gold, 29 silver, and 45 bronze medals. India has surpassed its previous best of 72 medals. India had won 72 medals including 15 gold medals, 24 silver medals and 33 bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.India will participate in 17 disciplines, including five sports — Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo — for the very first time.

Dilip Gavit secured gold in the men’s T-47 400m event with a time of 49.48 seconds. Sheetal Devi won gold in the Archery compound open event. In the men’s long jump T-64 event, Dharmaraj Solairaj grabbed a gold with a jump of 6.80.

The Indian duo Nitesh Kumar and Tarun won gold in men’s doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. Pramod Bhagat secured gold in men’s Badminton singles SL3 event and Nitesh Kumar won Silver. In Badminton women’s singles SU5 category, Thulasimathi clinched gold Earlier, in the men’s 1500m T-38 event, Raman Sharma bagged gold.