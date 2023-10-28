Banks to remain shut for 15 days in November: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 15 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

State-wise bank holiday list:

November 1 ( Wednesday)- Kannada Rajyotsava/Karva Chauth: Banks are closed in Karnataka, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh.

November 10 (Friday)- Wangala Festival: Banks are closed in Meghalaya.

November 13 (Monday)- Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali: Banks are closed in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

November 14(Tuesday)- Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim.

November 15 (Wednesday)- (Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya)- Banks are closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

November 20 (Monday)- Chhath (Morning Arghya)- Banks are closed in Bihar and Rajasthan.

November 23 (Tuesday)- Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal- Banks are closed in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

November 27 (Monday)- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima- Banks are closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttara Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

November 30 (Thursday)- Kanakadasa Jayanthi- Banks are closed in Karnataka.

Here are the listed dates for weekends and second Saturdays:

Sunday, November 5

Second Saturday, November 11

Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 19

Fourth Saturday, November 25

Sunday, November 26