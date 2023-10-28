BJP Vows 33% Reservation for Women and a Drug-Free Mizoram

The upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram have brought the issue of drug addiction into the spotlight. The BJP, which secured only one seat in the 2018 elections, is striving to make a more significant impact in the state this time as they contest 23 out of the 40 seats. In their election manifesto release, BJP’s chief, JP Nadda, pledged a “drug-free Mizoram” if the party secures power. The drug problem has escalated to a critical level in Mizoram, with the state’s Excise and Narcotics Department reporting 1,794 deaths due to drugs since 1984, and the current year has already witnessed 58 such fatalities.

The origin of the drugs lies in Myanmar, and they are frequently smuggled into India through the porous international border. Mizoram, along with Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, shares a border with Myanmar. During his recent visit to the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Zoramthanga government on various issues, including the drug problem. The BJP’s efforts to appeal to voters, particularly women, who make up a significant portion of the electorate, include promises of 33% reservation for women in all government jobs, free high-quality education for girls from kindergarten to post-graduation, and free Scooty scooters for meritorious class 12 girl students. Additionally, Mizoram has been grappling with a long-standing border dispute with Assam, and Nadda pledged that the BJP would collaborate with the Central and Assam governments to work towards resolving this issue.

This election in Mizoram is crucial for the BJP, which is making substantial promises, ranging from addressing the drug problem to women’s empowerment and border dispute resolution, in its bid to gain more influence and representation in the state’s political landscape.